B. Riley Securities Maintains Radiopharm Theranostics Limited - Depositary Receipt (RADX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Radiopharm Theranostics Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:RADX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.32% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Radiopharm Theranostics Limited - Depositary Receipt is $4.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.46 to a high of $4.81. The average price target represents an increase of 1.32% from its latest reported closing price of $4.53 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radiopharm Theranostics Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RADX is 0.04%, an increase of 0.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.00% to 313K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silverarc Capital Management holds 187K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGI Partners holds 91K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 18K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RADX by 79.76% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RADX by 64.56% over the last quarter.

