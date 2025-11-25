B. Riley Securities Maintains PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of PDS Biotechnology (NasdaqCM:PDSB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,000.25% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for PDS Biotechnology is $8.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1,000.25% from its latest reported closing price of $0.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PDS Biotechnology is 7MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDS Biotechnology. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 9.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDSB is 0.00%, an increase of 110.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.11% to 5,746K shares. The put/call ratio of PDSB is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,017K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 876K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares , representing an increase of 47.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDSB by 89.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 482K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares , representing an increase of 13.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDSB by 57.66% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 386K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares , representing an increase of 35.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDSB by 8.12% over the last quarter.

Inspirion Wealth Advisors holds 344K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares , representing an increase of 77.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDSB by 1,231.73% over the last quarter.

