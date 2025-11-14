B. Riley Securities Maintains Okeanis Eco Tankers (ECO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.45% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Okeanis Eco Tankers is $35.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.90 to a high of $37.74. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.45% from its latest reported closing price of $38.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Okeanis Eco Tankers is 341MM, a decrease of 2.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Okeanis Eco Tankers. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 22.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECO is 0.18%, an increase of 22.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 3,723K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QVT Financial holds 1,424K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 490K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SG Americas Securities holds 444K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares , representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECO by 15.27% over the last quarter.

VR Advisory Services holds 350K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 183K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares , representing a decrease of 31.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECO by 7.85% over the last quarter.

