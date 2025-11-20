B. Riley Securities Maintains Kindly MD (NAKA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Kindly MD (NasdaqGM:NAKA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 850.07% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kindly MD is $5.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 850.07% from its latest reported closing price of $0.54 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kindly MD. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 268.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAKA is 0.15%, an increase of 30,832.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 61,624.31% to 108,740K shares. The put/call ratio of NAKA is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ParaFi Capital holds 17,765K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company.

RK Capital Management holds 9,585K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company.

Yorkville Advisors Global holds 9,300K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 7,389K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company.

Verition Fund Management holds 7,095K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.