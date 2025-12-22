B. Riley Securities Maintains Intuitive Machines (LUNR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Intuitive Machines (NasdaqGM:LUNR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.66% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Intuitive Machines is $16.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.66% from its latest reported closing price of $16.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intuitive Machines is 584MM, an increase of 165.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Machines. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUNR is 0.22%, an increase of 1.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.82% to 82,073K shares. The put/call ratio of LUNR is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XAR - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 3,950K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,580K shares , representing a decrease of 15.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNR by 8.91% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,714K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares , representing an increase of 58.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNR by 250.79% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,677K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,262K shares , representing an increase of 15.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNR by 72.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,674K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,593K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNR by 51.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,665K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,569K shares , representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNR by 35.03% over the last quarter.

