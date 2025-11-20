B. Riley Securities Maintains FG Nexus (FGNX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of FG Nexus (NasdaqGM:FGNX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 321.49% Upside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for FG Nexus is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 321.49% from its latest reported closing price of $2.42 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 2,500K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company.

Almitas Capital holds 800K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 600K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company.

Everstar Asset Management holds 157K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 36.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGNX by 56.58% over the last quarter.

Cable Car Capital holds 98K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.