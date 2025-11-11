B. Riley Securities Maintains Ferroglobe (GSM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Ferroglobe (NasdaqCM:GSM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.35% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ferroglobe is $8.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 119.35% from its latest reported closing price of $3.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ferroglobe is 2,075MM, an increase of 51.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferroglobe. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 27.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSM is 0.20%, an increase of 27.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.06% to 126,176K shares. The put/call ratio of GSM is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 14,929K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,015K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSM by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Hosking Partners LLP holds 10,874K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,779K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSM by 13.61% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 7,811K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,523K shares , representing an increase of 16.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSM by 13.91% over the last quarter.

Wolf Hill Capital Management holds 7,682K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,182K shares , representing an increase of 6.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSM by 11.60% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 7,346K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,366K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSM by 8.43% over the last quarter.

