B. Riley Securities Maintains Endeavour Silver (EXK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.81% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Endeavour Silver is $9.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.75 to a high of $14.21. The average price target represents an increase of 22.81% from its latest reported closing price of $7.88 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Endeavour Silver is 286MM, a decrease of 15.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endeavour Silver. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXK is 0.27%, an increase of 32.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.59% to 157,338K shares. The put/call ratio of EXK is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toroso Investments holds 13,982K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,294K shares , representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXK by 26.92% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 13,982K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,294K shares , representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXK by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 10,235K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,557K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXK by 38.23% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 9,534K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,826K shares , representing a decrease of 97.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXK by 41.31% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 8,832K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,421K shares , representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXK by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.