B. Riley Securities Maintains Eagle Point Income (EIC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.59% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Eagle Point Income is $14.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 31.59% from its latest reported closing price of $11.11 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Point Income. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIC is 0.59%, an increase of 33.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.98% to 6,918K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Enstar Group holds 3,820K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 740K shares.

Baillie Gifford holds 553K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CF Capital holds 422K shares.

Alpine Global Management holds 222K shares.

