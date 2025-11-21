B. Riley Securities Maintains Eagle Point Income Company Inc. - Preferred Stock (EICB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:EICB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.90% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Eagle Point Income Company Inc. - Preferred Stock is $31.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.07 to a high of $33.67. The average price target represents an increase of 24.90% from its latest reported closing price of $25.02 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EICB is 0.05%, an increase of 0.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.53% to 41K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 20K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EICB by 2.64% over the last quarter.

CMIAX - Curasset Capital Management Limited Term Income Fund holds 11K shares.

CMBEX - Curasset Capital Management Core Bond Fund Founders Class holds 9K shares.

Nbc Securities holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

