B. Riley Securities Maintains Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Corsair Gaming (NasdaqGS:CRSR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.94% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Corsair Gaming is $9.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 49.94% from its latest reported closing price of $6.16 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Corsair Gaming is 1,954MM, an increase of 34.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corsair Gaming. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRSR is 0.04%, an increase of 0.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 48,429K shares. The put/call ratio of CRSR is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,712K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,833K shares , representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,642K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,513K shares , representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Palisade Capital Management holds 2,325K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,349K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 10.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,520K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MNDAX - MFS New Discovery Fund A holds 1,364K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares , representing an increase of 46.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 46.43% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.