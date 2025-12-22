B. Riley Securities Maintains Centrus Energy (LEU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.43% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Centrus Energy is $280.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $118.17 to a high of $409.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.43% from its latest reported closing price of $261.42 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Centrus Energy is 368MM, a decrease of 19.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 655 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centrus Energy. This is an increase of 110 owner(s) or 20.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEU is 0.23%, an increase of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.18% to 15,838K shares. The put/call ratio of LEU is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 936K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 878K shares , representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEU by 49.26% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 828K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEU by 97.34% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 781K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares , representing an increase of 20.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEU by 74.87% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 667K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 570K shares , representing an increase of 14.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEU by 57.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 494K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares , representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEU by 174.53% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.