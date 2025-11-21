B. Riley Securities Maintains Canaan Inc. - Depositary Receipt (CAN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Canaan Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:CAN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 225.11% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Canaan Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $3.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.77 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 225.11% from its latest reported closing price of $0.92 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canaan Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAN is 0.11%, an increase of 27.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.65% to 108,098K shares. The put/call ratio of CAN is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 11,761K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,226K shares , representing an increase of 30.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 77.96% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 9,878K shares.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 6,901K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,914K shares , representing an increase of 57.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 229.70% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 6,301K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,480K shares , representing an increase of 13.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 45.44% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 6,043K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,192K shares , representing an increase of 30.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 24.97% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

