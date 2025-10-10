B. Riley Securities Maintains Camtek (CAMT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Camtek (NasdaqGM:CAMT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.41% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Camtek is $101.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.41% from its latest reported closing price of $114.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Camtek is 399MM, a decrease of 15.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camtek. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAMT is 0.32%, an increase of 25.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.18% to 25,479K shares. The put/call ratio of CAMT is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,507K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,957K shares , representing an increase of 15.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 60.51% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 2,142K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,135K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 40.87% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 1,601K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,566K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 30.78% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,297K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,448K shares , representing a decrease of 11.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 9.14% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 1,140K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,102K shares , representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 44.04% over the last quarter.

