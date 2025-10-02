B. Riley Securities Maintains Bitcoin Depot (BTM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Bitcoin Depot (NasdaqCM:BTM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.15% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bitcoin Depot is $7.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 96.15% from its latest reported closing price of $3.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bitcoin Depot is 863MM, an increase of 41.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bitcoin Depot. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 69.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTM is 0.07%, an increase of 14.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.40% to 8,160K shares. The put/call ratio of BTM is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Welch Capital Partners holds 1,285K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 966K shares , representing an increase of 24.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTM by 317.80% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 931K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares , representing an increase of 77.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTM by 1,215.46% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 808K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Investments holds 507K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares , representing an increase of 50.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTM by 461.05% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 460K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares , representing an increase of 38.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTM by 395.82% over the last quarter.

