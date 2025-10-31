B. Riley Securities Maintains AXT (AXTI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of AXT (NasdaqGS:AXTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.68% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for AXT is $3.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 50.68% from its latest reported closing price of $7.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AXT is 140MM, an increase of 62.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in AXT. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 14.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXTI is 0.03%, an increase of 34.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.45% to 12,689K shares. The put/call ratio of AXTI is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 1,836K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,862K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTI by 32.50% over the last quarter.

First Beijing Investment holds 1,730K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,599K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

White Pine Capital holds 860K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 837K shares , representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTI by 39.61% over the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Adara Smaller Companies Fund holds 743K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

