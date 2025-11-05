B. Riley Securities Maintains Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Axcelis Technologies (NasdaqGS:ACLS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.94% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Axcelis Technologies is $107.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $151.80. The average price target represents an increase of 32.94% from its latest reported closing price of $80.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Axcelis Technologies is 1,036MM, an increase of 21.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 694 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axcelis Technologies. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 5.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACLS is 0.15%, an increase of 14.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 39,525K shares. The put/call ratio of ACLS is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,919K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,009K shares , representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 32.88% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,659K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares , representing an increase of 31.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 80.78% over the last quarter.

Reinhart Partners holds 1,610K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,519K shares , representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 41.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,048K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 27.60% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,020K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares , representing an increase of 16.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 73.92% over the last quarter.

