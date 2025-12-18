B. Riley Securities Maintains Applied Materials (AMAT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Applied Materials (NasdaqGS:AMAT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.48% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Applied Materials is $254.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $330.75. The average price target represents an increase of 0.48% from its latest reported closing price of $253.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Materials is 30,390MM, an increase of 7.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.03, an increase of 8.03% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,597 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Materials. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMAT is 0.48%, an increase of 0.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 740,188K shares. The put/call ratio of AMAT is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,803K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,656K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 13.20% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,062K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,582K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 14.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20,938K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,026K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 1.38% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 16,558K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,732K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 14,878K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,572K shares , representing an increase of 69.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 241.01% over the last quarter.

