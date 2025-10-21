B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Viant Technology (DSP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Viant Technology (NasdaqGS:DSP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 123.79% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Viant Technology is $19.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 123.79% from its latest reported closing price of $8.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Viant Technology is 265MM, a decrease of 16.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viant Technology. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSP is 0.05%, an increase of 2.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.14% to 12,156K shares. The put/call ratio of DSP is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,155K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares , representing an increase of 14.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 16.79% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 585K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares , representing a decrease of 10.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 8.83% over the last quarter.

Granite Investment Partners holds 547K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company.

SAGWX - Touchstone Small Company Fund holds 533K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 481K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

