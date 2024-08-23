B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Varex Imaging (VREX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Varex Imaging (NasdaqGS:VREX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.35% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Varex Imaging is $23.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 89.35% from its latest reported closing price of $12.39 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Varex Imaging is 959MM, an increase of 15.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Varex Imaging. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VREX is 0.07%, an increase of 11.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 50,341K shares. The put/call ratio of VREX is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,747K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,712K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VREX by 14.35% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,629K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,846K shares , representing a decrease of 8.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VREX by 25.53% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 2,569K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816K shares , representing an increase of 29.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VREX by 17.94% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 2,326K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,379K shares , representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VREX by 17.99% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 2,061K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,169K shares , representing an increase of 43.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VREX by 21.54% over the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 70+ year history of successful innovation, Varex's products are used in medical imaging as well as a number of industrial applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate Varex's X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose, protect and inspect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,000 people located in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.