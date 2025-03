B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of United States Antimony (UAMY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 21, 2025, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of United States Antimony (NYSEAM:UAMY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.58% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for United States Antimony is $2.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $2.89. The average price target represents an increase of 49.58% from its latest reported closing price of $1.79 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Antimony. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 38.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAMY is 0.01%, an increase of 72.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.36% to 15,141K shares. The put/call ratio of UAMY is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,525K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 1,529K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares , representing an increase of 13.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAMY by 42.24% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,199K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 972K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 744K shares , representing an increase of 23.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAMY by 198.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 789K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 772K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAMY by 19.43% over the last quarter.

United States Antimony Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United States Antimony Corporation (USAC)is a rapidly growing natural resource company that is increasing its raw material supply of antimony from properties in Mexico and third parties around the world. USAC has produced various antimony products since 1969 and is a fully integrated mining, transportation, milling, smelting, and selling company. USAC operates the only significant antimony smelter in the United States and it is in a "sold out" condition. The Company has proven experience in underground and open pit mining, flotation and gravimetric milling, crushing and screening, dry grinding, cyanide leaching, precious metal refining, pyro-metallurgy, and marketing. Operations include a smelter and a precious metal refinery in Montana, and a smelter and three mills in Mexico. Three Mexican properties supply direct shipping ore (DSO) or mill feed for the Mexican operations. The Los Juarez property and mill at Puerto Blanco are being permitted to start gold and silver production that will supplement the antimony values and identify the Company as a "precious metal producer." USAC owns 100% of the Bear River Zeolite, Corp. mine in southeast Idaho that management regards as one of the best zeolite properties in the world due to its high cation exchange capacity, low sodium content, hardness, uniformity, high potassium content, large surface area, and low clay and impurity content.

