B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Ulta Beauty (LSE:0LIB) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Ulta Beauty (LSE:0LIB) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.57% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ulta Beauty is 467.16 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 327.14 GBX to a high of 577.64 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 43.57% from its latest reported closing price of 325.38 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ulta Beauty is 11,506MM, an increase of 1.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 26.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,892 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ulta Beauty. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LIB is 0.23%, an increase of 20.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 49,896K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,509K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,530K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LIB by 29.24% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,410K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares , representing an increase of 27.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LIB by 4.49% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,230K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LIB by 29.77% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,179K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LIB by 62.97% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,022K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,055K shares , representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LIB by 26.20% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.