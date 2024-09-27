B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Tactile Systems Technology (NasdaqGM:TCMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.53% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tactile Systems Technology is $20.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 44.53% from its latest reported closing price of $14.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tactile Systems Technology is 316MM, an increase of 12.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tactile Systems Technology. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCMD is 0.09%, an increase of 15.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.27% to 25,327K shares. The put/call ratio of TCMD is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cadian Capital Management holds 2,121K shares representing 8.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,928K shares , representing an increase of 9.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 13.09% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 1,339K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,642K shares , representing a decrease of 97.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 57.37% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,184K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares , representing an increase of 47.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 32.89% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 892K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares , representing an increase of 92.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 107.88% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 885K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 782K shares , representing an increase of 11.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 51.37% over the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapy devices that treat chronic swelling conditions such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. Tactile Medical's Mission is to help people suffering from chronic diseases live better and care for themselves at home. The Company's unique offering includes advanced, clinically proven pneumatic compression devices, as well as continuity of care services provided by a national network of product specialists and trainers, reimbursement experts, patient advocates and clinicians. This combination of products and services ensures that tens of thousands of patients annually receive the at-home treatment necessary to better manage their chronic conditions. Tactile Medical takes pride in the fact that its solutions help increase clinical efficacy, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with chronic conditions.

