B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Sunrise Realty Trust (SUNS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Sunrise Realty Trust (NasdaqCM:SUNS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.95% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sunrise Realty Trust is $17.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $18.38. The average price target represents an increase of 48.95% from its latest reported closing price of $11.47 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunrise Realty Trust. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 113.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUNS is 0.02%, an increase of 12.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 251.57% to 2,948K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 617K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company.

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 272K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company.

Russell Investments Group holds 228K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUNS by 90.91% over the last quarter.

RTSSX - Tax-Managed U.S. Mid & Small Cap Fund Class S holds 227K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares , representing an increase of 40.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUNS by 91.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 161K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company.

SLR Senior Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. A specialty finance company with expertise in several niche markets, the Company primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies primarily in the form of cash flow first lien senior secured debt instruments and asset-based loans including senior secured loans collateralized on a first lien basis primarily by current assets.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.