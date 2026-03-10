B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Strive Asset Management (ASST) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Strive Asset Management (NasdaqGM:ASST) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strive Asset Management. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 118.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASST is 0.01%, an increase of 98.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 58.60% to 116,158K shares. The put/call ratio of ASST is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 9,152K shares representing 17.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares , representing an increase of 96.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASST by 836.28% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 7,954K shares representing 14.96% ownership of the company.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 7,444K shares representing 14.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,815K shares , representing a decrease of 99.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASST by 86.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,755K shares representing 12.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares , representing an increase of 90.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASST by 196.99% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 4,789K shares representing 9.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,750K shares , representing a decrease of 604.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASST by 92.52% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

