B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Strategy (MSTR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Strategy (NasdaqGS:MSTR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 186.11% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Strategy is $396.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $740.25. The average price target represents an increase of 186.11% from its latest reported closing price of $138.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Strategy is 593MM, an increase of 24.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,134 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strategy. This is an decrease of 456 owner(s) or 28.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSTR is 0.30%, an increase of 42.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 170,902K shares. The put/call ratio of MSTR is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 20,615K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,014K shares , representing an increase of 27.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 37.14% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,009K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,205K shares , representing an increase of 40.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 22.68% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5,760K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,522K shares , representing an increase of 56.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 11.48% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 4,791K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares , representing an increase of 78.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 69.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,911K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,736K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 52.21% over the last quarter.

