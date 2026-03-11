B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock (STRK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:STRK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 216.83% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock is $252.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $118.87 to a high of $470.92. The average price target represents an increase of 216.83% from its latest reported closing price of $79.55 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock is 490MM, an increase of 2.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 25.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRK is 0.12%, an increase of 42.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.34% to 7,189K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 2,092K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,084K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRK by 16.26% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 636K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 625K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 420K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares , representing an increase of 7.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRK by 17.80% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 258K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares , representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRK by 16.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.