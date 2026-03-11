B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock (STRF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:STRF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 211.96% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock is $320.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $151.19 to a high of $598.97. The average price target represents an increase of 211.96% from its latest reported closing price of $102.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock is 490MM, an increase of 2.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 93.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRF is 0.02%, an increase of 96.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.69% to 14K shares. The put/call ratio of STRF is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wesbanco Bank holds 14K shares. No change in the last quarter.

