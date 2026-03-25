B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Strata Critical Medical (SRTA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 25, 2026, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Strata Critical Medical (NasdaqCM:SRTA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 128.05% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Strata Critical Medical is $9.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.81. The average price target represents an increase of 128.05% from its latest reported closing price of $4.30 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Strata Critical Medical is 272MM, an increase of 37.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strata Critical Medical. This is an decrease of 97 owner(s) or 37.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRTA is 0.08%, an increase of 32.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.25% to 54,551K shares. The put/call ratio of SRTA is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 7,111K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,405K shares , representing an increase of 9.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRTA by 17.67% over the last quarter.

Third Point holds 5,000K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Right Capital Management holds 2,869K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

AWM Investment holds 2,821K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 2,130K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,793K shares , representing an increase of 15.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRTA by 12.15% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.