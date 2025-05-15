B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of SPX Technologies (SPXC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2025, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.29% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for SPX Technologies is $170.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.29% from its latest reported closing price of $154.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SPX Technologies is 1,789MM, a decrease of 10.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 809 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPX Technologies. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPXC is 0.28%, an increase of 8.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 58,849K shares. The put/call ratio of SPXC is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,991K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,938K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 8.60% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,452K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581K shares , representing a decrease of 8.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 55.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,390K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,404K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 10.94% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,216K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares , representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 8.84% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,122K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 9.17% over the last quarter.

SPX Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SPX Corporation is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. With operations in 17 countries and approximately $1.4 billion in annual revenue, the company offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands.

