B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Spok Holdings (SPOK) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Spok Holdings (NasdaqGS:SPOK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.48% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Spok Holdings is $18.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 22.48% from its latest reported closing price of $14.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Spok Holdings is 135MM, a decrease of 2.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spok Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPOK is 0.05%, an increase of 12.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 11,169K shares. The put/call ratio of SPOK is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,015K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOK by 2.37% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 646K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares , representing an increase of 15.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOK by 4.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 539K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOK by 6.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 484K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares , representing an increase of 6.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOK by 50.59% over the last quarter.

Foundry Partners holds 433K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOK by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Spok Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spok Holdings, Inc. is a two-way wireless Internet messaging and wireless information company that operates offices and company-owned stores across the United States. The Company provides local, regional, and nationwide wireless messaging and information services to customers throughout the United States and the Caribbean.

