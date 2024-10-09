B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Sound Point Meridian Capital (SPMC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.91% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sound Point Meridian Capital is $21.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 7.91% from its latest reported closing price of $19.85 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sound Point Meridian Capital. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1,000.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 500K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors holds 440K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 143K shares. No change in the last quarter.

RNDLX - RiverNorth holds 50K shares.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 50K shares.

