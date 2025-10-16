B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of SharpLink Gaming (SBET) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of SharpLink Gaming (NasdaqCM:SBET) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 223.17% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for SharpLink Gaming is $48.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 223.17% from its latest reported closing price of $15.15 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in SharpLink Gaming. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 1,050.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBET is 0.20%, an increase of 2,342,394.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10,219,709.17% to 12,264K shares. The put/call ratio of SBET is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ParaFi Capital holds 4,715K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,704K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 977K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 606K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company.

BIT Capital holds 597K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company.

