B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Sequans Communications S.A. - Depositary Receipt (SQNS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Sequans Communications S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SQNS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 622.01% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sequans Communications S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $56.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 622.01% from its latest reported closing price of $7.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sequans Communications S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 168MM, an increase of 351.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sequans Communications S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQNS is 1.09%, an increase of 32.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 311.81% to 58,790K shares. The put/call ratio of SQNS is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 14,113K shares.

Oasis Management Co holds 14,113K shares.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 7,143K shares.

Lynrock Lake holds 4,074K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,471K shares , representing an increase of 14.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQNS by 24.60% over the last quarter.

272 Capital holds 3,933K shares. No change in the last quarter.

