B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Roblox (RBLX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.94% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Roblox is $145.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.74 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 46.94% from its latest reported closing price of $99.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Roblox is 3,971MM, a decrease of 11.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,649 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roblox. This is an increase of 121 owner(s) or 7.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBLX is 0.60%, an increase of 7.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 605,879K shares. The put/call ratio of RBLX is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 29,769K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,413K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 20.82% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 23,297K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,378K shares , representing a decrease of 13.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 15.34% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,922K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,201K shares , representing an increase of 78.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 472.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,254K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,579K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 66.86% over the last quarter.

Ieq Capital holds 17,470K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,779K shares , representing a decrease of 7.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 39.22% over the last quarter.

