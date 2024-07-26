B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Rigetti Computing (RGTI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Rigetti Computing (NasdaqCM:RGTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 210.58% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Rigetti Computing is $3.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 210.58% from its latest reported closing price of $1.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rigetti Computing is 48MM, an increase of 272.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rigetti Computing. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 24.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGTI is 0.21%, an increase of 31.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.06% to 59,598K shares. The put/call ratio of RGTI is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deer Management Co. holds 21,582K shares representing 12.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Assets Investment Management holds 8,439K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,789K shares , representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGTI by 37.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,420K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,947K shares , representing an increase of 13.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGTI by 64.38% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 2,902K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,564K shares , representing an increase of 11.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGTI by 17.47% over the last quarter.

QTUM - Defiance Quantum ETF holds 2,902K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,564K shares , representing an increase of 11.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGTI by 40.97% over the last quarter.

