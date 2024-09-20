B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Reddit (RDDT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.66% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Reddit is $69.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 7.66% from its latest reported closing price of $64.56 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Reddit is 1,111MM, an increase of 13.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reddit. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 56.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDDT is 0.51%, an increase of 34.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.32% to 33,644K shares. The put/call ratio of RDDT is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Inclusive Capital Partners holds 2,089K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,664K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510K shares , representing an increase of 9.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 40.84% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,647K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,656K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 32.91% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management holds 1,628K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company.

Valor Management holds 1,337K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.