B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Performant Financial (PFMT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Performant Financial (NasdaqGS:PFMT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 114.89% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Performant Financial is $7.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 114.89% from its latest reported closing price of $3.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Performant Financial is 133MM, an increase of 15.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in Performant Financial. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFMT is 0.11%, an increase of 10.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 60,895K shares. The put/call ratio of PFMT is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 15,793K shares representing 20.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 10,515K shares representing 13.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,670K shares , representing an increase of 8.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFMT by 2.64% over the last quarter.

Mill Road Capital Management holds 3,262K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 2,885K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,662K shares , representing an increase of 7.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFMT by 0.72% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 2,219K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,144K shares , representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFMT by 8.02% over the last quarter.

Performant Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Performant helps government and commercial organizations enhance revenue and contain costs by preventing, identifying and recovering waste, improper payments and defaulted assets. Performant is a leading provider of these services in several industries, including healthcare, student loans and government. Performant has been providing recovery audit services for more than nine years to both commercial and government clients, including serving as a Recovery Auditor for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

