B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Palisade Bio (PALI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2026, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Palisade Bio (NasdaqCM:PALI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 499.50% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Palisade Bio is $11.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 499.50% from its latest reported closing price of $1.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Palisade Bio is 28MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -12.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palisade Bio. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PALI is 0.00%, an increase of 48.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.72% to 149K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Sigma Securities holds 29K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 45.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PALI by 178.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 27K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 7.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PALI by 34.22% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 98.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PALI by 6,584.36% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 66.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PALI by 180.38% over the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing a decrease of 94.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PALI by 18.48% over the last quarter.

