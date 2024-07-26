B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Orchestra BioMed Holdings (OBIO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Orchestra BioMed Holdings (NasdaqGM:OBIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 106.70% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Orchestra BioMed Holdings is $16.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 106.70% from its latest reported closing price of $8.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Orchestra BioMed Holdings is 5MM, an increase of 105.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orchestra BioMed Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBIO is 0.01%, an increase of 50.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 13,493K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 5,621K shares representing 15.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,546K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,432K shares , representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBIO by 52.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 698K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 697K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBIO by 47.32% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 571K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares , representing a decrease of 9.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBIO by 75.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 440K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBIO by 47.26% over the last quarter.

