B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of OKYO Pharma (OKYO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of OKYO Pharma (NasdaqCM:OKYO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 434.03% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for OKYO Pharma is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 434.03% from its latest reported closing price of $1.91 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in OKYO Pharma. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKYO is 0.30%, an increase of 12.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.22% to 2,571K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dauntless Investment Group holds 2,422K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,736K shares , representing a decrease of 12.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKYO by 25.50% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 57K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 41K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citadel Advisors holds 15K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cerity Partners holds 13K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

