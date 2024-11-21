B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Nayax (NYAX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Nayax (NasdaqGS:NYAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.19% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nayax is $0.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.22 to a high of $0.23. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.19% from its latest reported closing price of $27.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nayax is 309MM, an increase of 5.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nayax. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYAX is 0.31%, an increase of 10.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 7,645K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,075K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,075K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 892K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 898K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYAX by 80.46% over the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 830K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 683K shares , representing an increase of 17.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYAX by 21.55% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 665K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

