B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of N-able (NABL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 23, 2026, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of N-able (NYSE:NABL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.40% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for N-able is $9.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.84 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 52.40% from its latest reported closing price of $6.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for N-able is 513MM, an increase of 3.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in N-able. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 5.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NABL is 0.24%, an increase of 11.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 198,076K shares. The put/call ratio of NABL is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 61,474K shares representing 32.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thoma Bravo holds 50,091K shares representing 26.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sunriver Management holds 6,212K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,399K shares , representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NABL by 5.23% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,279K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,442K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NABL by 9.13% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,460K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares , representing an increase of 65.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NABL by 168.40% over the last quarter.

