B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of MSA Safety (MSA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.40% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for MSA Safety is $198.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $196.95 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.40% from its latest reported closing price of $167.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MSA Safety is 1,679MM, a decrease of 6.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 797 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSA Safety. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSA is 0.20%, an increase of 0.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 37,771K shares. The put/call ratio of MSA is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 4,668K shares representing 11.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,719K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSA by 1.56% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,878K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,987K shares , representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSA by 11.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,178K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSA by 5.52% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,151K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSA by 0.66% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 941K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 953K shares , representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSA by 0.49% over the last quarter.

MSA Safety Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2020 revenues of $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America.

