B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Mirion Technologies (MIR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.24% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Mirion Technologies is $12.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 17.24% from its latest reported closing price of $11.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mirion Technologies is 795MM, a decrease of 3.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mirion Technologies. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 7.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIR is 0.20%, an increase of 0.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.73% to 217,888K shares. The put/call ratio of MIR is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 37,978K shares representing 18.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,806K shares , representing an increase of 8.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 1.67% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 19,982K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,641K shares , representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 5.67% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 10,381K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,778K shares , representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 27.77% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 8,685K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,403K shares , representing a decrease of 8.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 14.35% over the last quarter.

Cooperman Leon G holds 8,000K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,513K shares , representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 1.87% over the last quarter.

Mirion Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mirion Technologies is a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. The organization aims to harness its unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. Many of the company's end markets are characterized by the need to meet rigorous regulatory standards, design qualifications and operating requirements. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs around 2,500 people and operates in 13 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Mirion, visit Mirion.com. Prior to the closing of the business combination, Mirion was majority owned by Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP.

