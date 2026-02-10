B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Microbot Medical (MBOT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 10, 2026, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Microbot Medical (NasdaqCM:MBOT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 315.76% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Microbot Medical is $7.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 315.76% from its latest reported closing price of $1.84 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microbot Medical. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBOT is 0.04%, an increase of 25.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 151.17% to 12,546K shares. The put/call ratio of MBOT is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,543K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares , representing an increase of 77.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBOT by 559.24% over the last quarter.

CIBC Bancorp USA holds 1,454K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 1,454K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares , representing an increase of 57.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBOT by 175.60% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,250K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares , representing an increase of 97.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBOT by 3,809.27% over the last quarter.

Heights Capital Management holds 883K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.