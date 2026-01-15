B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of LuxExperience B.V. - Depositary Receipt (LUXE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 15, 2026, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of LuxExperience B.V. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:LUXE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.10% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for LuxExperience B.V. - Depositary Receipt is $10.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 26.10% from its latest reported closing price of $8.17 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in LuxExperience B.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 20.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUXE is 0.36%, an increase of 4.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.55% to 21,402K shares. The put/call ratio of LUXE is 1.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 3,688K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Woodson Capital Management holds 3,385K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,966K shares , representing an increase of 12.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUXE by 31.66% over the last quarter.

DJE Kapital holds 1,970K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FSAKX - Strategic Advisers U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 1,610K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,484K shares , representing an increase of 7.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUXE by 1.50% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,561K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,061K shares , representing a decrease of 96.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUXE by 52.87% over the last quarter.

