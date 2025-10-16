B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Kindly MD (NAKA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Kindly MD (NasdaqGM:NAKA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 977.51% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kindly MD is $8.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 977.51% from its latest reported closing price of $0.76 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kindly MD. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 42.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAKA is 0.00%, an increase of 92.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 80.72% to 198K shares. The put/call ratio of NAKA is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rathbone Brothers holds 61K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Northern Trust holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Torno Capital holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 43.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAKA by 1,250.84% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

