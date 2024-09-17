B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of JAKKS Pacific (NasdaqGS:JAKK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.80% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for JAKKS Pacific is $31.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 32.80% from its latest reported closing price of $23.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for JAKKS Pacific is 750MM, an increase of 10.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in JAKKS Pacific. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAKK is 0.03%, an increase of 44.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.95% to 6,326K shares. The put/call ratio of JAKK is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 447K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing an increase of 94.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAKK by 102.19% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 335K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares , representing an increase of 44.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAKK by 36.68% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 270K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares , representing an increase of 43.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAKK by 55.66% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 248K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares , representing a decrease of 15.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAKK by 32.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 221K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jakks Pacific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels™, Kitten Catfe™, Perfectly Cute™, ReDo™ Skateboard Co, X-Power™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C'est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company's commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children.

