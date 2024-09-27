B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of InfuSystem Holdings (INFU) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of InfuSystem Holdings (NYSEAM:INFU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 120.27% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for InfuSystem Holdings is $14.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 120.27% from its latest reported closing price of $6.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for InfuSystem Holdings is 142MM, an increase of 9.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in InfuSystem Holdings. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 7.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INFU is 0.11%, an increase of 16.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 16,316K shares. The put/call ratio of INFU is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 1,900K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 960K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Minerva Advisors holds 847K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 750K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares , representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INFU by 11.62% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 666K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares , representing an increase of 9.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INFU by 14.49% over the last quarter.

InfuSystem Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., is a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers. INFU services are provided under a two-platform model. The lead platform is Integrated Therapy Services ('ITS'), providing the last-mile solution for clinic-to-home healthcare where the continuing treatment involves complex durable medical equipment and services. The ITS segment is comprised of Oncology, Pain Management, and Wound Therapy businesses. The second platform, Durable Medical Equipment Services ('DME Services'), supports the ITS platform and leverages strong service orientation to win incremental business from its direct payor clients. The DME Services segment is comprised of direct payor rentals, pump and consumable sales, and biomedical services and repair. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, the Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Massachusetts and Ontario, Canada.

